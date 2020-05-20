Israeli 3D Imaging Sensor Company Newsight Raises $7 Million From Israeli-Chinese Fund Infinity

CTech – Israel-based startup Newsight Imaging has raised $7 million in a series A funding round led by Israeli-Chinese equity fund Infinity Equity Management, Newsight announced Sunday.

Founded in 2016 and based in Ness Ziona, a town in central Israel, Newsight develops chips containing high frame-rate 3D imaging sensors for robotics, drones, and the automotive industry. The company has additional offices in Shenzhen and Jiashan in China.

Newsight recently completed a pilot with Israel’s national water company Mekorot Water Company and successfully tested an at-home virus detection reference design in collaboration with an unnamed Israeli medical center, the company said in a statement.

The current round brings Newsight’s total funding raised to $15 million. The company intends to use the funding for research and development as well as expanding its sales and marketing teams.