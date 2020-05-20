Poll Finds Israelis Optimistic After Peak of Corona Outbreak

JNS.org – A new poll published on Tuesday measured the attitudes in Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, finding that Israelis are the most optimistic after the coronavirus outbreak.

It also found a growing faith in God as a result of the crisis.

The poll found 71 percent of Israelis are optimistic for the future, as are 58 percent of Palestinians living in the PA, 57 percent of Germans, 65 percent of Poles and 59 percent of Americans. To date, 277 Israelis have died as a result of COVID-19, far less than other countries polled.

Carried out by Mitchell Barak at Keevoon Global Research and commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Israel, the poll also found that the majority of Israelis (67 percent), British (67 percent), Palestinians (57 percent), Italians (58 percent) and Germans (55 percent) support their leaders’ handling of the crisis.

Asked if the global pandemic has led to more or less faith in God, the majority in each of the countries said it led to more faith with 34 percent of Israelis, 49 percent of Palestinians, 19 percent of Germans, 39 percent of Americans and 22 percent in Italy voicing more faith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earned high marks for how he handled the crisis with all sectors of the population showing an approval rating of between 58 percent and 83 percent.

The poll was based on a representative sample in each country. Participants were contacted using an app on their mobile devices, with a total of 3,592 respondents.