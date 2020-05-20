Wednesday, May 20th | 26 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poll Finds Israelis Optimistic After Peak of Corona Outbreak

After US Warning, Iran Says Its Navy Will Still Operate in Gulf

Winston Churchill: A Leader’s Leader in a Time of Crisis

New Book of Poetry Finds Relevance During Coronavirus

A US Retreat From the World Would Be a Historic Mistake

Palestinian Myths and Israeli Realities

Don’t Let Up the Pressure on Iran

Israel’s Miracle — 100 Years Later

‘Bloat’ Is the Least of the New Israeli Government’s Problems

Biden Warns Netanyahu Against Annexation, Denounces Antisemitism on the Left

May 20, 2020 9:13 am
0

Poll Finds Israelis Optimistic After Peak of Corona Outbreak

avatar by JNS.org

Customers line up inside an IKEA store in Rishon Lezion, Israel, amid the coronavirus pandemic, April 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – A new poll published on Tuesday measured the attitudes in Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, finding that Israelis are the most optimistic after the coronavirus outbreak.

It also found a growing faith in God as a result of the crisis.

The poll found 71 percent of Israelis are optimistic for the future, as are 58 percent of Palestinians living in the PA, 57 percent of Germans, 65 percent of Poles and 59 percent of Americans. To date, 277 Israelis have died as a result of COVID-19, far less than other countries polled.

Carried out by Mitchell Barak at Keevoon Global Research and commissioned by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Israel, the poll also found that the majority of Israelis (67 percent), British (67 percent), Palestinians (57 percent), Italians (58 percent) and Germans (55 percent) support their leaders’ handling of the crisis.

Related coverage

May 19, 2020 1:40 pm
0

Porsche to Incorporate Israel-Based Tactile Mobility Tech in Future Cars

CTech - Porsche, the sports car subsidiary of German carmaker Volkswagen, will implement in its future vehicles technology developed by...

Asked if the global pandemic has led to more or less faith in God, the majority in each of the countries said it led to more faith with 34 percent of Israelis, 49 percent of Palestinians, 19 percent of Germans, 39 percent of Americans and 22 percent in Italy voicing more faith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earned high marks for how he handled the crisis with all sectors of the population showing an approval rating of between 58 percent and 83 percent.

The poll was based on a representative sample in each country. Participants were contacted using an app on their mobile devices, with a total of 3,592 respondents.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.