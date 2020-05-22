El Al Extends Suspension of Passenger Flights to June 20

JNS.org – El Al, Israel’s national airline, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension on commercial flights until June 20 as a result of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks, though would continue with cargo and special passenger flights.

“In light of the low demand for passenger flights, the company has decided to extend the temporary cessation of flights,” it said in a regulatory filing, according to a Reuters report.

Israel has been reopening the company in stages, but extended its policy requiring incoming passengers to enter quarantine and a ban on foreigners entering the country.

Flights were stopped in late March with about 6,000 of the company’s 6,500 workers on unpaid leave until June 30, said the report.

According to the Israeli business daily Globes, the ban on foreigners entering the country and the requirement for Israelis to enter quarantine for two weeks after arriving from abroad will be extended until at least June 15.

El Al has been struggling and requested a bailout from the government with loan guarantees for 80 percent of a $400 million loan. The company suffered a loss of $60 million, despite rising revenue of around $614 million, according to the company’s 2019 financial results.