Friday, May 22nd | 28 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Celebrates Jerusalem Day, Marking 53 Years Since Reunification of Capital

Ben Platt Says Performing Live From Radio City Music Hall Was Like ‘Best Bar Mitzvah’

Hamas, Hezbollah Share ‘Quds Day’ Pledge to Seize ‘Entire Land of Palestine’

Netanyahu on Iran Leader Khamenei’s Latest Tirade: ‘Whoever Threatens Israel With Destruction Puts Himself in Similar Danger’

NATO to Discuss Open Skies Treaty After US Announces Withdrawal

Yemen’s Health System ‘Has in Effect Collapsed’ as COVID Spreads: UN

US Urges WHO to Start Review of Pandemic Response, Seeks Reforms

The Israeli Security Establishment Helped Beat Coronavirus — and Is Ready for Future Challenges

The Torah, Face Masks and Jewish Individuality

Lebanon’s Berri Tells Government Time for Action Not Words

May 22, 2020 9:04 am
0

El Al Extends Suspension of Passenger Flights to June 20

avatar by JNS.org

An El Al Boeing 787 sits at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – El Al, Israel’s national airline, announced on Wednesday that it is extending its suspension on commercial flights until June 20 as a result of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks, though would continue with cargo and special passenger flights.

“In light of the low demand for passenger flights, the company has decided to extend the temporary cessation of flights,” it said in a regulatory filing, according to a Reuters report.

Israel has been reopening the company in stages, but extended its policy requiring incoming passengers to enter quarantine and a ban on foreigners entering the country.

Flights were stopped in late March with about 6,000 of the company’s 6,500 workers on unpaid leave until June 30, said the report.

Related coverage

May 22, 2020 12:58 pm
0

Israel Celebrates Jerusalem Day, Marking 53 Years Since Reunification of Capital

Israel celebrated Jerusalem Day on Friday, marking the 53rd anniversary (according to the Hebrew calendar) of the liberation of its...

According to the Israeli business daily Globes, the ban on foreigners entering the country and the requirement for Israelis to enter quarantine for two weeks after arriving from abroad will be extended until at least June 15.

El Al has been struggling and requested a bailout from the government with loan guarantees for 80 percent of a $400 million loan. The company suffered a loss of $60 million, despite rising revenue of around $614 million, according to the company’s 2019 financial results.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.