May 22, 2020 11:12 am
Netanyahu on Iran Leader Khamenei’s Latest Tirade: ‘Whoever Threatens Israel With Destruction Puts Himself in Similar Danger’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s latest tirade against the Jewish state on Friday, saying, “Whoever threatens Israel with destruction puts himself in similar danger.”

In a Quds Day speech earlier on Friday, Khamenei called Israel a “tumor” that would “undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed.”

The Iranian leader also confirmed that the Tehran regime supplied arms to Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“Iran realized Palestinian fighters’ only problem was lack of access to weapons,” Khamenei noted. “With divine guidance and assistance, we planned, and the balance of power has been transformed in Palestine, and today the Gaza Strip can stand against the aggression of the Zionist enemy and defeat it.”

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented, “As someone who is very familiar with the Iranian issue, and as someone who prepared the IDF’s operational capabilities, I would not suggest to anyone that they try and test us.”

“The State of Israel and the Zionist dream are a fait accompli, unlike the Iranian proxies that are trying to gain a foothold and undermine regional stability — an attempt that we will not allow to succeed,” he added.

“From my experience, the arrogant words of our enemies are a sign of weakness, but we will be ready for any threat, by any means,” Gantz concluded.

