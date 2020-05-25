Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

May 25, 2020 2:06 pm
0

Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An antisemitic banner hung in the London neighborhood of Mile End. Photo: Twitter.

An antisemitic banner was removed from a London building on Monday, leading to praise from local politicians.

The banner — reading “Welcome to the Zionist police state” — was hung below a window of a home overlooking a Jewish cemetery in Mile End, a neighborhood in East London, according to reporter Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times.

Labour MP Wes Streeting, the shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury, tweeted that the banner had been taken down by the Metropolitan Police and the local council, to whom he offered “big thanks.”

Local Councillor Kevin Brady tweeted, “Very pleased at how rapidly the team leaped into action” and praised other councillors who “swooped right in.”

Let your voice be heard!

