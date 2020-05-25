Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

An antisemitic banner was removed from a London building on Monday, leading to praise from local politicians.

The banner — reading “Welcome to the Zionist police state” — was hung below a window of a home overlooking a Jewish cemetery in Mile End, a neighborhood in East London, according to reporter Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times.

Overlooking an old Jewish cemetery in Mile End pic.twitter.com/Hd3UgY9H0A — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) May 25, 2020

Labour MP Wes Streeting, the shadow exchequer secretary to the treasury, tweeted that the banner had been taken down by the Metropolitan Police and the local council, to whom he offered “big thanks.”

Big thanks to @metpoliceuk and @TowerHamletsNow for having the antisemitic banner removed from opposite the Jewish cemetery on Bancroft Road https://t.co/BN7VMYCQ2d — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) May 25, 2020

Local Councillor Kevin Brady tweeted, “Very pleased at how rapidly the team leaped into action” and praised other councillors who “swooped right in.”