Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

Can Israeli Company SafeMode’s Focus on Professional Drivers Make Roads Safer?

Syria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases in Largest Single-Day Increase

A Women, an Arab Engineer, and a Haredi Certified Coder Walk Into a Job Interview

US Lawmakers Urge Removal of Swastika-Adorned Graves From Military Cemeteries in Texas, Utah

Trump Urges Libya De-Escalation on Call With Erdogan: White House

Iranian Fuel Tanker Docks in Venezuelan Port, More on the Way

IDF Troops Thwart Stabbing Attack in Samaria; Two Terrorists Wounded

Court Rules Netanyahu Exempt From Appearance at Next Hearing

May 25, 2020 9:42 am
0

IDF Troops Thwart Stabbing Attack in Samaria; Two Terrorists Wounded

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli soldiers conduct a search for Palestinian terror suspects in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Dec. 10, 2018. Photo: Flash90.Pa

JNS.org – Two Palestinian terrorists were shot Monday after attacking a group of soldiers near a town in central Samaria, according to the Israeli military.

According to initial reports, a group of eight Palestinians approached the soldiers, who were on patrol near Amichai, a settlement northeast of Ramallah. Two of the Palestinians then stormed the troops and attempted to stab them using what the IDF described as “sharp agricultural instruments.”

The soldiers opened fire, hitting the assailants in the lower extremities. The wounded terrorists were taken to a hospital in Ramallah, the IDF said.

No Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Related coverage

May 25, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Israel will not miss a "historic opportunity" to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin...

“A report has been received regarding an attempted stabbing attack next to the town of Amichai in the Binyamin Regional District,” the military said in a statement. “Two terrorists attempted to stab IDF combat soldiers who were operating in the area. The soldiers opened fire at the terrorists. There are no injuries to our soldiers.”

The Palestinian Authority’s WAFA news agency confirmed that the terrorists had been evacuated to a hospital in Ramallah for treatment. No details regarding their status have been released.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.