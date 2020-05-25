Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Canaanite Clay Tablet

Jerusalem Is ‘Red Line’ for Muslims, Turkey’s Erdogan Declares in Eid Message Attacking Israel

Israeli Minister Urges Twitter to Suspend Account of Iran’s Ayatollah for Hate Speech, Incitement

Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

Bank of Israel Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sees Less Economic Damage in 2020

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

Can Israeli Company SafeMode’s Focus on Professional Drivers Make Roads Safer?

Syria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases in Largest Single-Day Increase

A Women, an Arab Engineer, and a Haredi Certified Coder Walk Into a Job Interview

May 25, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement before entering the district court room where he is facing a trial for alleged corruption crimes, in Jerusalem, May 24, 2020. Photo: Yonatan Sindel / Pool via Reuters.

Israel will not miss a “historic opportunity” to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, calling the move one of his new government’s top missions.

The right-wing Israeli leader has set July 1 as a starting date for cabinet discussions on the issue.

Netanyahu’s new political partner, centrist Benny Gantz, has been equivocal about the sovereignty issue.

At a meeting of Likud legislators on Monday, Netanyahu described land moves in the West Bank as “perhaps the first in importance in many respects” of the tasks to be undertaken by the government he and Gantz formed on May 17.

Related coverage

May 25, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Canaanite Clay Tablet

A six-year-old Israeli boy recently discovered an extremely-rare Canaanite clay tablet made approximately 3,500 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority...

“We have a historic opportunity, which hasn’t existed since 1948, to apply sovereignty judiciously as a diplomatic…step in Judea and Samaria,” he said. “It is a big opportunity and we will not let it pass by.”

Netanyahu has cited US President Donald Trump’s proposed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as underpinning an extension of sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the subject complex and said it required coordination with Washington.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.