Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Israel will not miss a “historic opportunity” to extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, calling the move one of his new government’s top missions.

The right-wing Israeli leader has set July 1 as a starting date for cabinet discussions on the issue.

Netanyahu’s new political partner, centrist Benny Gantz, has been equivocal about the sovereignty issue.

At a meeting of Likud legislators on Monday, Netanyahu described land moves in the West Bank as “perhaps the first in importance in many respects” of the tasks to be undertaken by the government he and Gantz formed on May 17.

Related coverage Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Canaanite Clay Tablet A six-year-old Israeli boy recently discovered an extremely-rare Canaanite clay tablet made approximately 3,500 years ago, the Israel Antiquities Authority...

“We have a historic opportunity, which hasn’t existed since 1948, to apply sovereignty judiciously as a diplomatic…step in Judea and Samaria,” he said. “It is a big opportunity and we will not let it pass by.”

Netanyahu has cited US President Donald Trump’s proposed Israeli-Palestinian peace plan as underpinning an extension of sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called the subject complex and said it required coordination with Washington.