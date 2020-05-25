Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jerusalem Is ‘Red Line’ for Muslims, Turkey’s Erdogan Declares in Eid Message Attacking Israel

Israeli Minister Urges Twitter to Suspend Account of Iran’s Ayatollah for Hate Speech, Incitement

Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

Bank of Israel Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sees Less Economic Damage in 2020

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

Can Israeli Company SafeMode’s Focus on Professional Drivers Make Roads Safer?

Syria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases in Largest Single-Day Increase

A Women, an Arab Engineer, and a Haredi Certified Coder Walk Into a Job Interview

US Lawmakers Urge Removal of Swastika-Adorned Graves From Military Cemeteries in Texas, Utah

May 25, 2020 3:24 pm
0

Jerusalem Is ‘Red Line’ for Muslims, Turkey’s Erdogan Declares in Eid Message Attacking Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attacked the Israeli government’s plan to annex parts of the West Bank and declared that the issue of Jerusalem was a “red line” for Muslims around the world.

In a video message to Muslims in the US on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan vowed that Turkey would “not allow the Palestinian lands to be offered to anyone else.”

Turning to the question of Jerusalem, Erdogan declared that “Al Quds Al-Sharif, the holy site of three religions and our first Kiblah, is a red line for all Muslims worldwide.”

The Turkish leader claimed that “a new occupation and annexation project, which disregards Palestine’s sovereignty and international law, was put into action by Israel.”

Greeting “my American Muslim brothers and sisters” on the occasion of Eid, Erdogan said that “global cooperation” could overcome “the problems caused by diseases, various conflicts, wars, migration, racism, Islamophobia, terrorism, and poverty.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.