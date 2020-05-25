Ukraine President Hails Israel for ‘Effective Fight’ Against Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky — Ukraine’s first Jewish president — highlighted the close ties between his country and Israel.

As they discussed efforts to deal the coronavirus crisis, Zelensky said, “Israel is an example of an effective fight against the pandemic. I would be grateful to your government for providing humanitarian assistance, as well as for sharing best practices in the fight against coronavirus.”

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders had also talked about “implementation and expansion of a free trade agreement, promoting Israeli investments in Ukraine and efforts to resume safe flights between the two countries.”

Zelensky was invited to visit Israel once the coronavirus situation stabilized.