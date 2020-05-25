Monday, May 25th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine President Hails Israel for ‘Effective Fight’ Against Coronavirus

Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Canaanite Clay Tablet

Jerusalem Is ‘Red Line’ for Muslims, Turkey’s Erdogan Declares in Eid Message Attacking Israel

Israeli Minister Urges Twitter to Suspend Account of Iran’s Ayatollah for Hate Speech, Incitement

Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

Bank of Israel Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sees Less Economic Damage in 2020

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

Can Israeli Company SafeMode’s Focus on Professional Drivers Make Roads Safer?

Syria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases in Largest Single-Day Increase

May 25, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Ukraine President Hails Israel for ‘Effective Fight’ Against Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the presidential palace in Kiev, Aug. 19, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky — Ukraine’s first Jewish president — highlighted the close ties between his country and Israel.

As they discussed efforts to deal the coronavirus crisis, Zelensky said, “Israel is an example of an effective fight against the pandemic. I would be grateful to your government for providing humanitarian assistance, as well as for sharing best practices in the fight against coronavirus.”

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders had also talked about “implementation and expansion of a free trade agreement, promoting Israeli investments in Ukraine and efforts to resume safe flights between the two countries.”

Zelensky was invited to visit Israel once the coronavirus situation stabilized.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.