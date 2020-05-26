Israel Institute for Biological Research Says Two New Drug Derivatives Effective Against Coronavirus

A new study conducted by the Israel Institute for Biological Research indicated that derivatives of two drugs designed to treat Gaucher disease were an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

Gaucher disease is an enzyme disorder that causes the buildup of fatty substance in the bones and internal organs. It is particularly common among Ashkenazi Jews.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Tuesday that one of the derivatives tested is from the FDA-approved drug Cerdelga. The second is currently in the late stage of testing.

The Institute noted that using pre-approved drugs was an advantage, as the research phase was significantly shortened.

The Institute stated that its study showed that the new derivatives significantly reduced the reproduction rate of the coronavirus, lowering the severity of the resulting cell damage.

The research showed that the derivatives might also be effective against new strains of the virus.