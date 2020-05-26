Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Economy Shrinks By More Than 7 Percent Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Israel’s High Court Orders IDF to Halt Demolition of Dvir Sorek Killer’s Home

Palestinians Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Norwegian MPs Reject Bill Seeking to Label Settlement Goods

Israel’s Train System to Return to Full Service on June 8

Out of the House: Democrat Biden Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks

Israel Taps Local Desalination Firm IDE Over Hong Kong Rival

Venezuela Hails ‘Solidarity’ With Tehran Regime, as Iranian Fuel Tankers Arrive

Abbas’ Empty Threats Come Again

The Blessing of Love

May 26, 2020 9:47 am
0

Israeli Economy Shrinks By More Than 7 Percent Amid COVID-19 Crisis

avatar by JNS.org

Shoppers in Osher Ad Supermarket branch in Talpiot, Jerusalem, on Nov. 12, 2017. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s economy contracted by around 7.1 percent in the first quarter, the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics announced on Monday.

This was the first quarterly contraction of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) since 2012, according to Reuters.

The contraction is mainly being attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected trade, investment, consumer and government spending.

Private spending dropped 20.3 percent and investment in fixed assets fell by 17.3, while exports fell by 5.9 percent from January to March, according to the report. GDP contracted by 4.6 percent without including tax income on exports.

Related coverage

May 26, 2020 9:45 am
0

Israel’s High Court Orders IDF to Halt Demolition of Dvir Sorek Killer’s Home

JNS.org - Israel’s High Court of Justice on Monday overturned a demolition order against the home of one of the...

The fourth-quarter GDP growth rate in 2019 was at 4.6 percent as the economy grew 3.5 percent overall last year.

Israel’s Finance Ministry warned in late March that the shutdown of Israel’s economy due to the coronavirus pandemic would come at a cost of up to NIS 130 billion ($36 billion), which is 10 percent of the nation’s GDP.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.