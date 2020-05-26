Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

May 26, 2020 4:38 pm
Israeli President Lauds IDF as ‘Best Army in the World’ on Its 72nd Birthday

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

IDF soldiers gather next to armored vehicles near the Israel-Gaza Strip border, March 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The Israel Defense Forces celebrated its 72nd birthday on Tuesday.

Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, issued the order establishing the IDF on May 26, 1948, just over a week after he had declared the Jewish state’s independence as the British Mandate came to an end.

The order mandated the disbandment of the Zionist paramilitary groups from the pre-state era, the largest of which were the Haganah and Irgun.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted on Tuesday, “Happy 72nd birthday to the Israel Defense Forces, the best army in the world! I salute you!”

Deputy Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dan Poraz tweeted, “HappyBirthday @IDF! 72 years ago #OTD, two weeks after the state of #Israel was established, and in the midst of a war with 6 Arab armies, the new government decided to establish an army – the “Israeli Defense Forces”. Thanks for defending us back then and EVERY SINGLE DAY since.”

