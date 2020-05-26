Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s ‘Destructive Polices’ Being ‘Rubber Stamped’ by Trump Administration, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Charges

Israeli President Lauds IDF as ‘Best Army in the World’ on Its 72nd Birthday

New Stats Show 1 in 7 Israelis Afraid of Losing Homes Due to Coronavirus Fallout

US Jewish Leaders Praise Oklahoma’s Adoption of Anti-BDS Law

White Supremacist Origin of Antisemitic, Anti-US Cartoon Promoted by Chinese Embassy in Paris Exposed

New Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Visits Gaza Border, Cautions Conflict With Hamas ‘Won’t Disappear’

Israel Institute for Biological Research Says Two New Drug Derivatives Effective Against Coronavirus

Neo-Nazi Spotted With Antisemitic Sign at Ohio Protest Later Sought to Kill Jews at Kent State

Texas Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Birthday With Drive-By Car Parade

Revered Holy Land Churches Reopen, but Some Restrictions Remain

May 26, 2020 5:08 pm
0

Israel’s ‘Destructive Polices’ Being ‘Rubber Stamped’ by Trump Administration, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Charges

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks at a press conference. Photo: Reuters / Erin Scott.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — known for her long history of anti-Israel statements — appeared to draw a moral equivalence between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the Trump administration’s warm relations with both countries, Omar said, “We know the amount of money and influence and connection that the Saudis have with the administration is really the reason that everything destructive they do is nullified. And that really is no different to what’s happening with Israel.”

“There’s an alarming connection to the really destructive policies Israel is proposing and how much of it is being rubber stamped by this administration,” she added. “And how much of it is being urged by Americans who have connection and influence with this administration.”

Omar also noted she had “moved past” the controversy that erupted last year over comments she made about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) that were widely condemned as antisemitic.

“My expression of those things was hurtful to people, that has really broken my heart,” she stated. “I talk about Saudi blood money and them being bloodsuckers and no one says ‘This is Islamophobic,’ but I know if I use those terms for another country, that could be [a problem]. And so you learn what history is tied to words. As someone who didn’t have an understanding, I now do.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.