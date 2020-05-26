Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Revered Holy Land Churches Reopen, but Some Restrictions Remain

Israel to Provide Protection for Institutional Tech Investment

German Parliament Poised to Appoint Military Rabbis for First Time in 100 Years

Israeli Court Finds Sex Crime Suspect Wanted by Australia Faked Mental Illness

Orthodox Jews Arrested in Argentina for Alleged Violations of Coronavirus Rules at Wedding Ceremony

France Says Relations With Iran Tougher After Citizen Sentenced

Israeli Venture Capitalist: ‘Israel Doesn’t Have to Choose Sides in the Hegemony War Between the US and China’

Syria Eases Coronavirus Curbs, New Cases Jump After Expats Return

US Officials Frustrated Over Settler Leaders’ Opposition to Trump Peace Plan

Israeli Economy Shrinks By More Than 7 Percent Amid COVID-19 Crisis

May 26, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Revered Holy Land Churches Reopen, but Some Restrictions Remain

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A worshiper wearing a mask visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered as the sites of Jesus’ birth and death, after it reopened its doors following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

The Holy Land churches revered as the sites of Jesus’ birth and death reopened to worshipers and tourists on Tuesday.

Amid lingering pandemic concerns, Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity is capping access at 50 people at a time and requires that they be free of fever and wear protective masks.

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus’ crucifixion, death and resurrection, also reopened its doors, but worshipers will be required to coordinate their visit in advance.

Both churches were closed in March, in a blow to the local tourism industry.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.