Revered Holy Land Churches Reopen, but Some Restrictions Remain

The Holy Land churches revered as the sites of Jesus’ birth and death reopened to worshipers and tourists on Tuesday.

Amid lingering pandemic concerns, Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity is capping access at 50 people at a time and requires that they be free of fever and wear protective masks.

Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus’ crucifixion, death and resurrection, also reopened its doors, but worshipers will be required to coordinate their visit in advance.

Both churches were closed in March, in a blow to the local tourism industry.