Islamic Waqf Announces Jerusalem’s Temple Mount to Be Reopened This Sunday

US to End Sanctions Waivers Allowing Some Work at Iran Nuclear Sites

German Interior Minister Highlights Far-Right Threat as Antisemitic Crimes Reach Record Levels

Universities Urged to Protect Jewish Students ‘Under Attack’ by Anti-Israel Activists on Campuses

Israeli Coders Lead Development, Security of Facebook’s Novi Digital Wallet

Iran Changes Tack in Iraq After Soleimani Assassination

US Military Says Russia Deployed Fighter Jets to Libya

Biden Calls Trump ‘Absolute Fool’ for Not Wearing Face Mask

Greece to Welcome Germans, Cypriots, Israelis in First Wave of Visitors

New Iran Parliament Convenes Under Strict Coronavirus Curbs

May 27, 2020 2:38 pm
0

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A worshiper walks in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, March 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

The Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City will be reopened this Sunday.

The site — the holiest place in Judaism and also sacred to Muslims — has been closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Israeli news site Walla reported that the Islamic Waqf, which administers the site, announced the reopening on Wednesday and noted that strict social-distancing procedures would be observed.

Specifically, the site’s outdoor plaza will have separate Muslim prayer areas demarcated that will accommodate 50 people each. Prayers will not immediately resume inside the mosques on the site.

The visits of Jews to the Temple Mount — who are not permitted to pray there according to the status quo in place since 1967 — are also set to be resumed.

