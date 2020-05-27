Wednesday, May 27th | 4 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Universities Urged to Protect Jewish Students ‘Under Attack’ by Anti-Israel Activists on Campuses

Israeli Coders Lead Development, Security of Facebook’s Novi Digital Wallet

Iran Changes Tack in Iraq After Soleimani Assassination

US Military Says Russia Deployed Fighter Jets to Libya

Biden Calls Trump ‘Absolute Fool’ for Not Wearing Face Mask

Greece to Welcome Germans, Cypriots, Israelis in First Wave of Visitors

New Iran Parliament Convenes Under Strict Coronavirus Curbs

Israel’s Plans to Bring Cable Car, Fast Train to Old City Jerusalem Threaten to Derail

Missile Attack on Yemen Army Base in Marib Kills Seven: Sources

The Coronavirus Crisis Can Help See Who Is Faking It in Israel’s Tech Industry, Says Japanese Investor

May 27, 2020 8:55 am
0

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Laud US Ambassador to Germany as He Leaves Post

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Richard Grenell US Ambassador to Germany attends the “Rally for Equal Rights at the United Nations (Protesting Anti-Israeli Bias)” aside of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 18, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse.

JNS.org – Pro-Israel Jewish groups expressed appreciation to US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as he is expected to step down from his role, which he assumed two years ago in May 2018.

The move follows the confirmation last week of former Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as US director of national intelligence, a position Grenell briefly held on an acting basis in conjunction with his ambassadorship and his role as US special envoy for Serbia-Kosovo negotiations, which he will reportedly keep.

“We appreciate Ambassador Grenell’s service to our country and for standing with our ally Israel on the international stage against the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told JNS.

“As ambassador, [he] has been a strong and clear voice against antisemitism in Europe, and in calling out the Iranian regime’s hegemonism and sponsorship of terrorist groups,” B’nai B’rith International CEO Dan Mariaschin said to JNS. “We are grateful for his work in Germany, including his successful push for the German government to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

Related coverage

May 27, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Universities Urged to Protect Jewish Students ‘Under Attack’ by Anti-Israel Activists on Campuses

As universities across the US prepare to welcome back students for the fall semester, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Wednesday...

The designation occurred last month as police conducted early-morning raids on mosques across Germany linked with the group.

“We have the deepest admiration for Ambassador Grenell and thank him for his tireless work on our country’s behalf. Grenell’s work combating antisemitism in Europe, advocating for our ally, Israel, and taking on Russia’s attempts to insinuate itself into Western Europe has been among the most important diplomatic work in decades,” said Republican Jewish Coalition spokesperson Neil Strauss in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.