Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Laud US Ambassador to Germany as He Leaves Post

JNS.org – Pro-Israel Jewish groups expressed appreciation to US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as he is expected to step down from his role, which he assumed two years ago in May 2018.

The move follows the confirmation last week of former Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) as US director of national intelligence, a position Grenell briefly held on an acting basis in conjunction with his ambassadorship and his role as US special envoy for Serbia-Kosovo negotiations, which he will reportedly keep.

“We appreciate Ambassador Grenell’s service to our country and for standing with our ally Israel on the international stage against the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told JNS.

“As ambassador, [he] has been a strong and clear voice against antisemitism in Europe, and in calling out the Iranian regime’s hegemonism and sponsorship of terrorist groups,” B’nai B’rith International CEO Dan Mariaschin said to JNS. “We are grateful for his work in Germany, including his successful push for the German government to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.”

The designation occurred last month as police conducted early-morning raids on mosques across Germany linked with the group.

“We have the deepest admiration for Ambassador Grenell and thank him for his tireless work on our country’s behalf. Grenell’s work combating antisemitism in Europe, advocating for our ally, Israel, and taking on Russia’s attempts to insinuate itself into Western Europe has been among the most important diplomatic work in decades,” said Republican Jewish Coalition spokesperson Neil Strauss in a statement.