Netanyahu Participates in Coronavirus Conference With World Leaders

May 27, 2020 4:08 pm
Netanyahu Participates in Coronavirus Conference With World Leaders

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes part in a coronavirus video conference with world leaders, May 27, 2020. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in a video conference on Wednesday with world leaders dealing with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was the third of its kind, and was hosted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Participants included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ahern.

According to a press release from Netanyahu’s office, the participants discussed how to reopen their countries now that the spread of the virus appeared to be slowing down, especially in regard to economic activity, airline flights and tourism.

They also expressed concern that their citizens were beginning to become complacent about the virus, failing to wear masks and undergo testing.

In addition, the leaders discussed the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic and how best to prevent it.

Netanyahu told the conference, “In Israel, as in all your countries, we have been very successful up to now. But I always say that we are on the 84th floor on the way down. We may be going down in an elevator and we may be just dropping very quickly. We don’t know. But it’s been successful up to now.”

