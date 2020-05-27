Wednesday, May 27th | 4 Sivan 5780

May 27, 2020 8:54 am
Trump Says Wants Full Afghanistan Pullout, but Hasn’t Set Target Date

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from Washington, DC, Feb. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan, but added that he had not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America’s longest war part of his re-election campaign.

“We’re there 19 years and, yeah, I think that’s enough… We can always go back if we want to,” Trump told a White House news conference.

Asked if the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 was a target, Trump said: “No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable.”

