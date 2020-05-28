Thursday, May 28th | 5 Sivan 5780

May 28, 2020 9:18 am
US Ambassador Friedman Helps Make Cheesecakes for Israelis Ahead of Shavuot

avatar by JNS.org

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his family help make cheesecake for families throughout the Jewish state prior to Shavuot at Pantry Packers in Jerusalem, May 26, 2020. Photo: Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem.

JNS.org – US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his family joined a special online broadcast on Tuesday from Pantry Packers in Jerusalem to commemorate Shavuot.

The broadcast featured celebrity chef Jamie Geller demonstrating and preparing the perfect cheesecake, with a special virtual appearance by comedian Elon Gold.

A small group of guests joined Geller at the facility in Jerusalem in preparing thousands of mini-cheesecakes to be delivered to the elderly and homebound in advance of the holiday.

“It’s great to be back here at Pantry Packers,” said Friedman. “We are going through this horrible time throughout the world where people who were in need before the coronavirus are in even greater need now.”

He continued, saying, “While most people would be tempted to give up and cut back, you have done just the opposite. You have ramped up your operations. You have gone and delivered necessary food to everyone in this country—to Jews, to Muslims, to Christians, to Druze, to elderly people who can’t get out of the house. It is very much appreciated by someone who is here representing the United States in seeing how much commitment and love you have for the people of Israel.”

Pantry Packers, a food-packaging facility managed by Colel Chabad and largely staffed by volunteers, will distribute more than 100,000 food packages across Israel for the holiday.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Colel Chabad has been tasked by the Israel Ministry of Welfare to significantly increase food distribution with as many as 10 times more people now dependent on food deliveries from the charitable organization.

