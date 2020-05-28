Thursday, May 28th | 5 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Cyber Winter Is Coming,’ Top Israeli Official Warns After Iran Attack on Water System

Ex-Head of American Association of University Professors Slams Award for SFSU Professor Who Engaged in Hate Speech Against Jewish Students

Outrage After Far-Left Pro-BDS Group Blames Israel for US Police Violence

Commander of Elite German Army Unit Warns of Rising Far-Right Extremism in Ranks

Jeremy Piven on Performing Stand-Up Comedy in Israel: ‘It Was the Best Set I Ever Had’

WHO Official: European Deaths Spike Since March Linked to COVID-19

Israel Prepping for Potential Palestinian Violence After West Bank Annexation

Ramallah to ‘Seek Clarification’ on Arab Stance Regarding Israeli Sovereignty

Russian Senator Criticizes US for Ending Sanctions Waivers on Iran Nuclear Sites

Jewish State’s Christian Allies Emphasize Support Ahead of Sovereignty Plan

May 28, 2020 11:06 am
0

WHO Official: European Deaths Spike Since March Linked to COVID-19

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Coffins that have been piling up in a church due to a high number of deaths, are seen before they are taken away by military trucks, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seriate, Italy, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Flavio Lo Scalzo.

About 159,000 more people in 24 European countries have died since early March than would have ordinarily been expected, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Thursday, with a “significant proportion” of the spike linked to COVID-19.

So far, more than 2 million people in Europe have been sickened by the new coronavirus, up 15 percent over the past two weeks, with Russia, Turkey, Belarus and Britain leading the way in new infections, WHO European officials said on a call. More than 175,000 people have died.

While the figure for excess deaths takes into account all mortality causes, Katie Smallwood, a WHO emergency official, said its timing — recorded as thousands of people were dying in intensive care units in places like northern Italy, France, Spain and Britain — points to COVID-19’s deadly impact.

“What we have seen very clearly is that the peak in excess mortality corresponds in those countries to the peak of the transmission of COVID-19,” Smallwood told reporters. “This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to COVID-19.”

Related coverage

May 28, 2020 1:12 pm
0

Ex-Head of American Association of University Professors Slams Award for SFSU Professor Who Engaged in Hate Speech Against Jewish Students

A former president of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) has criticized the organization for recently giving an award...

Smallwood said countries like Germany, Switzerland and others that may ease restrictions including on bars, discos and other social hubs must have robust disease detection, testing and tracing systems in place first, to help keep at bay a potential “second wave” where the epidemic might re-emerge.

“Opening businesses, or clubs (and) bars, where people do come together will absolutely have to depend on a very strong ability of the health system to know how the virus is transmitting, where it is transmitting…and ensure that targeted interventions to prevent and break any transmission of the virus can be put in place,” Smallwood said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.