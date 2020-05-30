Saturday, May 30th | 7 Sivan 5780

May 30, 2020 1:42 pm
0

Israeli Soldiers Thwart Car-Ramming Attack in the West Bank

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli soldiers run near the scene of an incident near Ramallah in the West Bank, May 29, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian terrorist who tried to run them over with a car in the West Bank on Friday, the military said.

No Israelis were hurt in the car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement, the military said in a statement.

“In response, the troops fired and neutralized the assailant,” it said.

Palestinian officials had no immediate comment.

Tension has risen in recent weeks with Israel saying it hopes to move ahead with a plan to extend sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, territory Palestinians want for their own state.

Palestinians have vehemently opposed such a move.

