‘It’s Not Over’: Netanyahu Urges Israeli Public to Follow COVID-19 Regulations

JNS.org – Israeli schools will remain open despite a COVID-19 outbreak at a high school, the country’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that coronavirus curbs would be reimposed if infection rates increase.

Israel has lifted many restrictions over the past few weeks as infection rates have dropped. But they rose sharply on Friday with 121 new cases being reported by Saturday morning — the majority of which originated at one Jerusalem high school — up from only four last Saturday.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said it was still too early to say whether this showed a change in trend. The next few days, he said, would determine whether there was a significant rise in infection rates that would require a policy change.