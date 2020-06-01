Monday, June 1st | 9 Sivan 5780

June 1, 2020 9:06 am
0

AIPAC Cancels 2021 Policy Conference Due to Concerns About Coronavirus

avatar by JNS.org

AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr speaking at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., March 2, 2020. Photo: AIPAC.

JNS.org – The annual AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC, has been canceled for 2021 due to issues concerning the coronavirus, announced the pro-Israel lobby’s president, Betsy Berns Korn, in a mass email on Sunday.

“On behalf of the AIPAC Board of Directors, I’m writing to let you know that given the continued uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and without a predictable avenue to safely bring together thousands of pro-Israel Americans, we have been forced to cancel the 2021 AIPAC Policy Conference,” she wrote.

“While we will sorely miss seeing our AIPAC family in Washington and connecting in person as a pro-Israel community, what truly binds us together is our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of America and Israel,” continued Korn. “AIPAC will continue to find new and creative ways over the coming year for us to connect online and in person to advance the US-Israel relationship.”

Next year’s conference was scheduled for March 7-9, 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

At least six attendees, and most likely more, who tested positive attended the AIPAC Policy Conference in March.

