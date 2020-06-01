America Wants Israel to Decouple From China Over Security Concerns

JNS.org – China just lost a major bid in the Middle East, and it has the United States to thank.

Israel’s Sorek2 water desalination plant will be built by Israeli company IDE Technologies and not by Hong Kong-based Hutchison Water controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Ka-shing, as originally thought. The United States believes that Chinese control of or investment in infrastructure and companies abroad presents a serious security threat. US officials have been hard at work convincing allies to create some level of distance from the Communist regime.

Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said that in recent years, voices from Washington have called for Israel to “decouple” from China.

These calls morphed to outright insistence when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Israel earlier this month. The urgency of his message was crystal-clear since he arrived at a time when both countries were in near-absolute lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is said to have pressured Israel to reject further Chinese bids to build infrastructure or control businesses.

Last year, Pompeo is said to have cautioned the Jewish state that allowing China more control over Israeli infrastructure could result in a reduction in US intelligence-sharing.

Many US officials think that China’s overseas investments are part of a deliberate strategy to increase its diplomatic influence, and ultimately, its military reach.

China currently has investments in the ports in Haifa and Ashdod, as well as in Israel’s high-tech sector. A Chinese firm owns Tnuva, Israel’s largest dairy producer.

Haifa Port, a part of which Israel has allowed China to develop and control, is an especially sensitive case since the US Navy annually docks its Sixth Fleet there for a short period of time. A Chinese presence there could jeopardize these visits; as such, the United States believes that greater oversight is “absolutely necessary,” according to Schanzer.