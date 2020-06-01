Hundreds Attend Funeral of Palestinian Shot by Israeli Police

Hundreds of people attended the funeral on Sunday of a Palestinian who was fatally shot by Israeli police in an incident for which Israel’s new defense minister later apologized.

A police spokesman had said officers killed a Palestinian they suspected was carrying a weapon in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, but according to Israeli media, the man was later found to have been unarmed.

Palestinian officials said the 32-year-old man, Iyad Khayri, suffered mental health issues and decried his killing.

In comments at Israel’s Sunday cabinet meeting, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Khayri was shot to death and we share in the family’s sorrow — but I am certain this matter will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be drawn.”

He said Israel would make “every effort” to limit casualties while continuing to “maintain the proper level of security.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not mention the incident in his remarks at the cabinet meeting.