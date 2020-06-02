Tuesday, June 2nd | 10 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Tells Settler Leaders He Will Pursue West Bank Annexation, but Only in Context of Trump Peace Plan

Biden Meets Black Leaders, Promises to Earn African-American Support Amid Protests

National Instruments Acquires Israel-Based Data Analytics Startup OptimalPlus for $365 Million

How Worried Should Israel Be About the Arab Response on Extending Sovereignty?

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Express Outrage Over Death of George Floyd, Concern About Rioting

Five Police Shot During US Protests, Trump Says He Could Bring in Military

No Time Like a Pandemic to Make Aliyah, Say North American Jews

Iranian Professor Acquitted of Sanctions Busting Leaves US, Zarif Says

Jerusalem Hopes ‘Silicon Wadi’ Will Create 10,000 Jobs

World Bank Said Palestinian Economy Could Contract by 11 Percent

June 2, 2020 8:55 am
0

Health Ministry: Israel to Keep Borders Closed Until July

avatar by JNS.org

A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Rami Amichay.

JNS.org – Israel will keep its borders closed to non-citizens until at least July 1, according to Israeli Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto.

“We are still in the stage of preparing to reopen Ben-Gurion airport. We didn’t plan to reopen at the beginning of June, and we have more preparations with ‘green countries’ and opening is not on the agenda for June,” Grotto was quoted as saying by the Israeli business daily Globes on Sunday.

The “green countries,” which would be the first from which travel to Israel will be allowed once suitable agreements are reached, are those with low coronavirus rates, including Cyprus, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand.

Grotto said that there will continue to be flights for returning Israelis, but that returnees must still enter quarantine for two weeks.

Citizens from “red countries”with high infection rates will continue to be banned, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.