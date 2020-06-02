Health Ministry: Israel to Keep Borders Closed Until July

JNS.org – Israel will keep its borders closed to non-citizens until at least July 1, according to Israeli Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto.

“We are still in the stage of preparing to reopen Ben-Gurion airport. We didn’t plan to reopen at the beginning of June, and we have more preparations with ‘green countries’ and opening is not on the agenda for June,” Grotto was quoted as saying by the Israeli business daily Globes on Sunday.

The “green countries,” which would be the first from which travel to Israel will be allowed once suitable agreements are reached, are those with low coronavirus rates, including Cyprus, Greece, Austria, Denmark, Australia and New Zealand.

Grotto said that there will continue to be flights for returning Israelis, but that returnees must still enter quarantine for two weeks.