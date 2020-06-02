IDF Tanks Stare Down Lebanese Troops, Hezbollah Fighters in Tense Moment on Northern Border

Two IDF tanks crossed the northern border fence into an Israeli enclave on the Lebanon frontier on Tuesday, Israeli news site N12 reported.

The tanks operated in the area for several hours and were approached by Lebanese army soldiers, Hezbollah fighters and United Nations peacekeepers. No exchange of fire took place.

Some of the Lebanese troops were armed with rocket-propelled grenades.

The incident — which took place in a spot where the international border lies north of the border fence — might have been an Israeli show of force following several infiltration attempts from Lebanon in recent weeks.

In the most disturbing incident, a month and a half ago the border fence was damaged in several places in what was believed to be a planned operation. The IDF repaired the fence without incident and opened an investigation.