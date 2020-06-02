Tuesday, June 2nd | 11 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Serbia Joins Ranks of Countries Who Have Adopted International Antisemitism Definition

With Class Stuck at Home for COVID-19, Jewish Day School Brings Mobile Graduation Truck, Ceremony to 85 Student Homes

New Presidential Executive Order Boosts US Efforts for International Religious Freedom

New Israeli Ballistic Missile Passes Sea Tests With High Level of Accuracy

Veterans Affairs Department Will Remove Swastika-Engraved Tombstones of German Soldiers Interred in US Military Cemeteries

Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Accused of Penning Antisemitic Dedication in Nazi-Era Book

Islamic Hackers Group Claims Responsibility for Cyber-Attack That Exposed Personal Info of Hundreds of Israelis

IDF Tanks Stare Down Lebanese Troops, Hezbollah Fighters in Tense Moment on Northern Border

Hides That Reveal: DNA Helps Scholars Divine Dead Sea Scrolls

Yemen Pledging Drive Hopes to Raise $2.4 Billion to Save Aid Ops as Virus Spreads

June 2, 2020 3:14 pm
0

New Israeli Ballistic Missile Passes Sea Tests With High Level of Accuracy

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A test of Israel’s new LORA ballistic missile, June 2, 2020. Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully tested on Tuesday its latest ballistic missile, the Israeli news site Walla reported.

The LORA missile was tested at sea, with two projectiles fired at prearranged targets. One test was a short-range launch of 90 kilometers and the second a long-range test of 400 kilometers.

In the tests, the missiles were launched, then acquired their targets automatically, and succeeded in striking them with great accuracy.

LORA is a ground and sea-based system that includes the missile itself, a specially-built launcher, a command and control system, and a land and sea support network. It is designed to strike a target within an accuracy of 10 meters.

Boaz Levy — general manager and executive vice president of IAI’s Systems, Missiles, and Space Group — said, “This complex experiment has demonstrated and exhibited the advanced capabilities of IAI and the weapons system.”

“The impressive experimental results prove the system’s maturity and advanced capabilities,” he asserted.

Watch a video of Tuesday’s test below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.