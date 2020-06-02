Tuesday, June 2nd | 10 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

With Class Stuck at Home for COVID-19, Jewish Day School Brings Mobile Graduation Truck, Ceremony to 85 Student Homes

New Presidential Executive Order Boosts US Efforts for International Religious Freedom

New Israeli Ballistic Missile Passes Sea Tests With High Level of Accuracy

Veterans Affairs Department Will Remove Swastika-Engraved Tombstones of German Soldiers Interred in US Military Cemeteries

Former Vice-Chancellor of Austria Accused of Penning Antisemitic Dedication in Nazi-Era Book

Islamic Hackers Group Claims Responsibility for Cyber-Attack That Exposed Personal Info of Hundreds of Israelis

IDF Tanks Stare Down Lebanese Troops, Hezbollah Fighters in Tense Moment on Northern Border

Hides That Reveal: DNA Helps Scholars Divine Dead Sea Scrolls

Yemen Pledging Drive Hopes to Raise $2.4 Billion to Save Aid Ops as Virus Spreads

Long Lines, Confusion as Venezuela Sells Iranian Fuel Under New Price System

June 2, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Yemen Pledging Drive Hopes to Raise $2.4 Billion to Save Aid Ops as Virus Spreads

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A worker carries a sack of wheat flour outside a food store, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen, May 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Khaled Abdullah.

The United Nations and Saudi Arabia host a pledging conference for war-ravaged Yemen on Tuesday to help raise some $2.4 billion as funding shortages imperil the world’s biggest aid operation.

The conflict between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group has left 80 percent of Yemen’s population reliant on aid. The country now faces the spread of the novel coronavirus among an acutely malnourished people.

“Anything below $1.6 billion and the operation will be facing catastrophic cutbacks,” Lise Grande, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told Reuters just days prior to the conference.

“We won’t be able to provide the food people need to survive, or the health care they need or the water or sanitation or the nutrition support which helps to keep 2 million malnourished children from dying,” she said.

Related coverage

June 2, 2020 9:14 am
0

Iranian Professor Acquitted of Sanctions Busting Leaves US, Zarif Says

An Iranian professor imprisoned in the United States after being acquitted of stealing trade secrets has left the country and...

The UN-coordinated humanitarian plan received $3.2 billion last year, but so far in 2020 has only secured $474 million, aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Thursday, adding that most agencies are weeks away from being broke.

Lowcock, asked about Saudi Arabia co-hosting the event, said Riyadh was a large donor and the UN would continue to call out warring parties on actions “they should not be doing.”

Saudi Arabia has already pledged $525 million. The United States said last month it would extend $225 million in emergency aid for food.

Some $180 million of required funding is needed to combat coronavirus in a country with shattered health systems and inadequate testing capabilities.

“Yemen is at a precipice. All indications point to COVID19 spreading fast and wide across the country, overwhelming the health system,” pledge organizers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene a few months later.

Donors had cut funding to Houthi-held areas over concerns the group is hindering aid delivery, a charge it denies.

Grande said several issues had now been addressed by Houthi authorities, including waiving a 2-percent tax on aid operations, allowing needs assessments and providing the World Food Programme with approval to start a pilot on a biometric registration and verification system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.