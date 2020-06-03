Wednesday, June 3rd | 11 Sivan 5780

June 3, 2020 9:14 am
0

5 Jordanians on Trial for Planning Terrorist Attacks in Judea and Samaria

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi addresses the press in Amman, July 2, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Muhammad Hamed.

JNS.org – Five Jordanians are standing trial in their home country for planning terrorist attacks against Israeli targets in Judea and Samaria, French news agency AFP reported on Tuesday.

According to a Jordanian official, the suspects’ trial began last February at a Jordanian military court that handles terrorist crimes. They were arrested earlier that month.

It still was unclear why the suspects’ identities and their arrest have been kept under wraps until now. Israel has not commented on the issue at this time.

The report of their arrest comes amid Israeli-Jordanian tensions over Israel’s intention to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria in early July.

On Tuesday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned of “grave consequences” if Israel implements its annexation plan.

“We unequivocally warn against the grave consequence of annexation on the quest for regional peace and on Jordanian-Israeli relations,” he said.

Peace will not be realized through annexing a third of occupied Palestine, and annexation will not go unanswered, he added.

“We will do all it takes to protect our interests—the two-state solution, the emergence of an independent, viable Palestinian state on its basis, is a national Jordanian interest,” said Safadi.

