Wednesday, June 3rd | 11 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tel Aviv Soccer Stadium Tests Misting Tunnel to Disinfect Players

Czech Jewish Community Highlights Major Increase in Online Antisemitism in New Report

People’s Joy at Reopened Mosques in Gaza ‘a Blessing,’ Says Imam

Turkey to Open Iran, Iraq Border Gates This Week to Boost Trade

Half of Israelis Support West Bank Annexation, Poll Finds

First Israeli Non-Profit Bank Raises $30 Million for Coronavirus Assistance in Israel

10,000 Israelis Quarantined, 43 Schools Closed Following COVID-19 Spike

Norway Urges Israel Not to Annex Parts of the West Bank

Report Triggers EU Turmoil Over Funding to Terror-Linked NGOs

Iranian Professor Jailed in US Returns Home: Report

June 3, 2020 9:14 am
0

Iranian Professor Jailed in US Returns Home: Report

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Dr. Sirous Asgari, an Iranian professor who was acquitted in the United States of stealing trade secrets, poses for cameras upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tehran, Iran, June 3, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

An Iranian professor who was acquitted in the United States of stealing trade secrets arrived in Iran on Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

Materials science professor Sirous Asgari, 59, was indicted by US federal prosecutors in April 2016. A federal judge in Ohio acquitted Asgari in November 2019.

Tehran and Washington have denied reports that his release was part of a prisoner swap.

US authorities said in May that Asgari, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April, would be deported once he received medical clearance.

Related coverage

June 3, 2020 10:28 am
0

People’s Joy at Reopened Mosques in Gaza ‘a Blessing,’ Says Imam

Mosques reopened for daily prayers and children returned to nursery schools on Wednesday in an easing of coronavirus restrictions in...

Photos published by Iranian state media showed Asgari being reunited with his family in Tehran on Wednesday.

Last year, Iran freed US citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been held for three years on spying charges, and the United States released Iranian Massoud Soleimani, who faced charges of violating US sanctions on Iran.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has led Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East, to temporarily release some prisoners in a bid to curb the spread of infections.

In mid-March, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tehran was considering freeing some US citizens as Michael White, a US navy veteran who has been detained in Iran since 2018, was released from prison on medical furlough. He remains in Iran.

It is not clear exactly how many Americans-Iranians are being held in Iran, but they include father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi.

Michael White, a US navy veteran who was detained in Iran in 2018, have been released from prison since mid-March on furlough but remains in Iran.

Several dozen Iranians are being held in US prisons, many of them for breaking sanctions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in December that Tehran was ready for a full prisoner exchange with the United States, tweeting: “The ball is in the US’ court.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.