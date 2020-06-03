Wednesday, June 3rd | 11 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Military’s Top-Ranking Jewish Officer Pledges Renewed Fight Against Racism in Armed Forces

After Week of Protests, Four Minneapolis Police Officers Face Charges in George Floyd Murder Case

Israel Donates Large Shipment of Medical Aid to the Philippines for Coronavirus Fight

Democratic Congressman Slammed for Comparing Trump Loyalist to Nazi Propaganda Minister

Report: Iranian Headquarters in Syria Back in Operation After Israeli Air Strikes

Foreign Ministry Social Media Gurus See Major Change in Arab Attitudes Online: ‘Israel Is No Longer the Big Problem’

US Congressional Candidates Tainted by Antisemitism Defeated in Iowa, New Mexico Primaries

Jewish Group Offers Los Angeles Residents Immediate Interest-Free ‘Looting Loss Loans’

Tel Aviv Soccer Stadium Tests Misting Tunnel to Disinfect Players

Czech Jewish Community Highlights Major Increase in Online Antisemitism in New Report

June 3, 2020 4:18 pm
0

Israel Donates Large Shipment of Medical Aid to the Philippines for Coronavirus Fight

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The handover of the coronavirus aid. Photo: Civil Defense PH Twitter account.

Israel donated a large shipment of medical supplies to the Philippines on Tuesday to help the southeast Asian nation cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment included 50,000 medical gloves, 30,000 surgical masks, 4,500 medical gowns, 3,000 N95 filtered face masks, 1,500 face shields and 500 non-contact thermometers.

According to the Philippine Health Ministry, there have been 19,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 974 deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.