Israel Donates Large Shipment of Medical Aid to the Philippines for Coronavirus Fight

Israel donated a large shipment of medical supplies to the Philippines on Tuesday to help the southeast Asian nation cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipment included 50,000 medical gloves, 30,000 surgical masks, 4,500 medical gowns, 3,000 N95 filtered face masks, 1,500 face shields and 500 non-contact thermometers.

According to the Philippine Health Ministry, there have been 19,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, and 974 deaths.