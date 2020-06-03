Wednesday, June 3rd | 11 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Group Offers Los Angeles Residents Immediate Interest-Free ‘Looting Loss Loans’

Tel Aviv Soccer Stadium Tests Misting Tunnel to Disinfect Players

Czech Jewish Community Highlights Major Increase in Online Antisemitism in New Report

People’s Joy at Reopened Mosques in Gaza ‘a Blessing,’ Says Imam

Turkey to Open Iran, Iraq Border Gates This Week to Boost Trade

Half of Israelis Support West Bank Annexation, Poll Finds

First Israeli Non-Profit Bank Raises $30 Million for Coronavirus Assistance in Israel

10,000 Israelis Quarantined, 43 Schools Closed Following COVID-19 Spike

Norway Urges Israel Not to Annex Parts of the West Bank

Report Triggers EU Turmoil Over Funding to Terror-Linked NGOs

June 3, 2020 10:28 am
0

People’s Joy at Reopened Mosques in Gaza ‘a Blessing,’ Says Imam

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People leave after performing the Dhuhr (noon) prayers at Al-Abbas mosque, in Gaza City, June 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

Mosques reopened for daily prayers and children returned to nursery schools on Wednesday in an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas Islamist-run enclave, whose borders are tightly controlled by Israel and Egypt, has recorded 61 confirmed infection cases, all in quarantine facilities, and one death during the health crisis. Two million Palestinians live in Gaza.

In the past week, Muslim religious authorities in the territory have allowed Friday prayers in mosques, after a two-month closure.

They will now be open to worshipers every day. Abdel-Hadi Al-Agha, director of the Hamas-led Waqf and Religious Affairs Ministry, said he instructed mosque leaders to keep sermons and prayers brief as a health precaution.

Related coverage

June 3, 2020 10:12 am
0

Turkey to Open Iran, Iraq Border Gates This Week to Boost Trade

Turkey will open its Gurbulak border gate with Iran and the Habur border gate with Iraq this week in order...

Ahmed Al-Safadi, a Gaza City imam, said dozens of people attended dawn prayers at his mosque.

“People’s pleasure at returning to God’s house is a great blessing,” he said.

Precautionary measures were in place, he added, with worshipers having to wear face masks, bring their own prayer mats and maintain social distancing.

Gaza authorities also ordered the reopening of pre-schools, for children between the ages of two and five.

“A big percentage of families are employees and since they have resumed their jobs in offices, they have brought their children back to our nursery school,” said Hind Assousi, principal of the Beautiful Smile kindergarten in Gaza City.

The education system in Gaza and the West Bank was shut down in March to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The school year for elementary and secondary school in Gaza and the West Bank has officially ended, with the exception of final exams that began on Saturday for high school students.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.