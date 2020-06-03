Pompeo Hints at ‘Series of Announcements’ Coming Against ICC

JNS.org – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo forewarned on Monday that “a series of announcements” from the Trump administration will be issued against the International Criminal Court.

“I think that the ICC and the world will see that we are determined to prevent having Americans and our friends and allies in Israel and elsewhere hauled in by this corrupt ICC,” he said in a podcast hosted by the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the announcements we’re going to make in the coming days, but I think you’ll see,” he added.

The ICC is investigating whether war crimes have been committed by the United States in Afghanistan and by Israel during the 2014 summer war with Gaza (the Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Protective Edge”), in addition to alleged crimes in the West Bank’s disputed territories.

Neither the United States nor Israel is a member of court in The Hague.