June 3, 2020 10:12 am
0

Turkey to Open Iran, Iraq Border Gates This Week to Boost Trade

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A crossing on the Turkey-Iran border. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Turkey will open its Gurbulak border gate with Iran and the Habur border gate with Iraq this week in order to help boost trade as coronavirus containment measures are eased, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Wednesday.

In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber, Pekcan added a Customs Union agreement with the European Union must also be updated soon in order to help improve trade between the two sides.

