June 5, 2020 8:52 am
Amid Criticism of Trump Plan by Leaders in Judea and Samaria, Others See ‘Historic Opportunity’ Despite Flaws

avatar by Josh Hasten / JNS.org

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman with Efrat regional council head Oded Revivi, and the heads of local councils in Judea and Samaria, during a visit to Efrat on Feb. 20, 2020. Photo: Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

JNS.org – As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing to lay the groundwork to begin the process of applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria, a debate has emerged among leaders in those Jewish communities over the ramifications of the Trump Administration’s so-called “Deal of the Century.”

This week, tensions within this community boiled over when Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani (the leader of the umbrella group representing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria) told Ha’aretz that the concessions Israel would have to make show that President Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner “are not friends of the State of Israel.”

The statement by Elhayani, who was alluding to Trump administration’s call for the eventual creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state, was condemned by Netanyahu and other mayors within the Yesha Council.

David Ha’ivri, a councilman in the Shomron (Samaria), disagrees with Elhayani and said that Trump is a great friend of Israel. However, he applauded Elhayani for speaking up against the dangers of the plan, even if he wasn’t being politically correct.

