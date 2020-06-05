Friday, June 5th | 13 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Donates Wheelchairs to Coronavirus-Stricken Ecuador

Iran Frees American, US Allows Dual Citizen to Visit Iran in Deal

Iran Signs Two-Year Contract With Iraq to Export Electricity: IRNA

Remembering D-Day: A Night on a Beach in Normandy

Iran Foreign Minister Challenges Trump to Return to Nuclear Deal

Facebook to Apply State Media Labels on Russian, Chinese Outlets

Chinese and Iranian Hackers Targeted Biden and Trump Campaigns, Google Says

The Six-Day War: How Israel’s Air Force Led the Path to Victory

Niio Wants to Be the Netflix of the Digital Art World and COVID-19 Has Helped It

Is Longtime Pro-Israel Congressman Eliot Engel in Trouble?

June 5, 2020 8:38 am
0

Former IDF Medic Forsees a ‘Billion Doses’ of His Company’s Covid-19 Vaccine by Next Year

avatar by Ira Stoll

Scientists at work in laboratory. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A former Israel Defense Forces medic who is now the chief medical officer of Moderna, one of five drug companies that the US government has identified as finalists in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine, is expressing optimism about the chances that a vaccine will be deployed next year.

“We really expect this to work,” the drug company official, Tal Zaks, said in an online video event this week. He noted the firm had contracted with a manufacturer, and that in 2021, “we expect to be able to make a billion doses.”

Moderna’s vaccine relies on a technology using “messenger RNA,” which Zaks described as “the software of life.” The New York Times reported June 3 that Moderna would be one of five companies chosen as part of the Trump administration’s “warp speed” project to test and deploy a vaccine that would protect against the novel coronavirus. In mid-May, the company announced positive results of an eight-person human trial.

The federal government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has reportedly agreed to provide $483 million to back Moderna’s vaccine development efforts.

Related coverage

June 5, 2020 10:38 am
0

Iran Frees American, US Allows Dual Citizen to Visit Iran in Deal

A US Navy veteran who said he contracted the coronavirus while detained in Iran since 2018 was freed on Thursday...

Moderna was founded in 2010 and Zaks joined in March 2015, leaving a much larger firm for a young start-up. He said his wife asked him at the time, “What are you doing?” He said he explained at the time that the messenger RNA technology was promising because of its versatility: “If we can make it work, it can work time and time again.”

For example, he said, the firm was also testing its technology against congenital cytomegalovirus, which can cause hearing loss.

In response to a question about when it would be safe for grandparents to visit with their grandchildren, Zaks said he had planned to visit his mother in Israel for Passover, which coincided with her 80th birthday, but the visit was derailed by the pandemic.

“We Skype every weekend,” he said.

Zaks credited “the first-rate education that I got” at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, but said the story of how Israel put him on his present course “actually starts from the times I was a medic in the IDF.”

As for other drug companies competing in the effort to develop a vaccine, Zaks said: “I have only two competitors in this race — the virus and the clock.”

The phase three trial of the Moderna vaccine is scheduled to being in July, with results “hopefully by the end of the year.”

As for how long a vaccine would last, Zaks said, “we will worry about durability in 2022. If it is a problem, we just give a booster shot.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.