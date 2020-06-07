Sunday, June 7th | 15 Sivan 5780

June 7, 2020 2:04 pm
Israeli Army Arrests Killer of 21-Year-Old Soldier Following a Month-Long Manhunt

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

IDF soldier Amit Ben Yigal, who was killed in a rock-throwing incident on May 11, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

The Israel Defense Forces have arrested the killer of Israeli soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, who died last month in a stone-throwing incident in the West Bank.

“We can confirm that after a large-scale operation with Israel’s security services, our soldiers have arrested the assailant who killed 21-year-old Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Ygal during operational activity last month,” the IDF’s official Twitter page stated on Sunday.

“We will continue in the fight against terror,” it added.

Ben-Yigal was on an anti-terror operation in the West Bank town of Yabed with his unit of the elite Golani Brigade when he was struck by a large stone thrown from a rooftop.

Although he was wearing a helmet, he reportedly heard a sound and looked up, exposing his unprotected face to the impact.

He died of his wounds shortly after.

At a meeting held several days later at the family home with Ben-Yigal’s father Baruch and mother Nava, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said, “I know that this is something that no-one wishes is said about their son, that he has become a symbol, but you should know that you have all taken a place in our hearts, and Amit will remain a symbol for us. A symbol of someone who gave his all for our country.”

