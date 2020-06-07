Israeli Army Arrests Killer of 21-Year-Old Soldier Following a Month-Long Manhunt

The Israel Defense Forces have arrested the killer of Israeli soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, who died last month in a stone-throwing incident in the West Bank.

“We can confirm that after a large-scale operation with Israel’s security services, our soldiers have arrested the assailant who killed 21-year-old Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Ygal during operational activity last month,” the IDF’s official Twitter page stated on Sunday.

“We will continue in the fight against terror,” it added.

We can confirm that after a large-scale operation with Israel’s security services, our soldiers have arrested the assailant who killed 21-year-old Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Ygal during operational activity last month. We will continue in the fight against terror. pic.twitter.com/TtDz3wEGud — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2020

Ben-Yigal was on an anti-terror operation in the West Bank town of Yabed with his unit of the elite Golani Brigade when he was struck by a large stone thrown from a rooftop.

Although he was wearing a helmet, he reportedly heard a sound and looked up, exposing his unprotected face to the impact.

He died of his wounds shortly after.

At a meeting held several days later at the family home with Ben-Yigal’s father Baruch and mother Nava, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said, “I know that this is something that no-one wishes is said about their son, that he has become a symbol, but you should know that you have all taken a place in our hearts, and Amit will remain a symbol for us. A symbol of someone who gave his all for our country.”