Sunday, June 7th | 15 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Australian Newspaper Faces Storm of Criticism for Publishing ‘Antisemitic’ Cartoon of Country’s Jewish Treasurer

State Department Marks 40th Anniversary of Judicial Murder of Prominent Iranian Jewish Businessman

As Chaos Erupted During George Floyd Protests in Los Angeles, Local Jewish Security Group Mobilized to Protect Fearful Community

Israeli Army Arrests Killer of 21-Year-Old Soldier Following a Month-Long Manhunt

Republican Senator Writes New York Times Op-Ed. Zionist Jews Get Blamed.

Report: 12 Killed in Drone Strikes on Iranian Positions in Syria

Trump Wanted to Deploy 10,000 Troops in Washington DC, Official Says

Netanyahu Offers Condolences Week After Police Kill Autistic Palestinian in ‘Tragic’ Incident

Lebanon’s President Aoun Urges Unity After Night of Violence

Former Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Dies After Battle With Illness

June 7, 2020 9:07 am
0

Nearly $3 Million Earmarked for Innovative Israeli Tech for People With Disabilities

avatar by Hager Ravet / CTech

President Reuven Rivlin with disabled students from the ONN School. Photo: Israeli government.

CTech – The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the National Insurance funds issued a call for proposals on Sunday for the development of technologies for people with disabilities. Companies and non-profit organizations are eligible for funding of up to 85% of their R&D budget (65% for companies five years old or younger and 85% for non-profits) and up to NIS 900,000 (approximately $260,000) for a period of 12 months. The total funding for the project stands at $2.9 million.

The projects considered for funding will be evaluated according to the degree of their contribution to the target population, the organizations’ experience with the target population, the founder and development team’s background, the business model (including price accessibility for Israelis), and market size. The funding path focuses on several key areas, including: rehabilitative health, vision, hearing, cognitive abilities, communication, education, mobility, motor abilities, posture, and services related to sports and leisure.

The IIA noted that previous recipients of AidTech funds include EyeControl, incorporated as EyeFree Assisting Communication, which developed a convenient wearable solution that rests on the user’s head and with the help of voice activation operated through a speaker placed on the user’s jawbone can listen to menus and select their desired action by blinking, which is detected by the advanced headgear.

“The increase in demand for assistive technology provides an opportunity for the Israeli innovation industry. Prior Israeli solutions have achieved global success,” said Naomi Krieger Carmy, head of the IIA’s Societal Challenges Division. “We are looking for the next Orcam and ReWalk, who will build innovative Israeli companies and make a real impact on the lives of people with disabilities.”

“Global innovation has brought about many changes, among them significant opportunities for people with disabilities. Cooperation between the National Insurance and the Israel Innovation Authority helps overcome the challenge of raising funds for the development of innovative assistive technologies. Increasing accessibility and usability of technology will promote independence for people with disabilities in the modern age,” said Itzik Sabato, the director of Israel’s National Insurance funds.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.