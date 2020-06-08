Argentina Praised by Jewish Groups Around World for Adoption of International Antisemitism Definition

The adoption by Argentina on Sunday of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism has been warmly praised by Jewish groups around the world.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations said, “We congratulate the government of Argentina for officially adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, as announced by Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Solá. Argentina joins a host of countries around the world that have already taken this important step, which is vital to the fight against Jew-hatred. We encourage all countries, organizations, and institutions to join in adopting the definition as a means of combating the scourges of antisemitism and racism in all their manifestations.”

The American Jewish Committee tweeted, “Bravo, Argentina! We applaud President @alferdez and his government for adopting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, a vital tool in the global effort to combat Jew-hatred in all its forms, long advocated for by AJC!”

B’nai B’rith International tweeted, “We strongly welcome Argentina’s adoption of the @TheIHRA working definition of #antisemitism — which represents broad consensus of global experts and gov’ts and critically addresses modern-day demonizing and delegitimization of #Israel. All remaining gov’ts should adopt swiftly.”

Shimon Samuels — director for international relations at the Simon Wiesenthal Center — said, “The adoption by Argentina of the definition that equates anti-Zionism with antisemitism now follows the classification last year of Hezbollah, in both its military and political forms, as a terrorist organization. We call on all Latin American and Caribbean states to follow suit in both instances.”

Ariel Gelblung — the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Latin America director — commented, “Being a full member of IHRA and adopting its definition of antisemitism is an important step that complements the series of anti-discrimination laws adopted across the region since the 1990s. Today, Argentine jurisprudence is a leader in human rights legislation.”

The IHRA definition says, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”