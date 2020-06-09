Tuesday, June 9th | 17 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Two Weeks After His Death, George Floyd’s Life Celebrated at Houston Funeral

Former ‘Miss Hitler’ Beauty Pageant Contestant Gets UK Jail Sentence for Membership in Far-Right Terror Group

Israel’s Top Parties Agree on Goal of Cannabis Legalization

Israel Pushes Back Against Far-Left Efforts to Blame It for US Police Brutality

Israel’s Top Court Strikes Down Law That Legalized Settlements on Private Palestinian Land

Notorious Ex-UK Labour Activist Jackie Walker Claims People Only Care About Holocaust Because Victims Were White

Jewish Cemetery in New Orleans Vandalized With Nazi Graffiti

Report: White House Will Not Back West Bank Annexation Without Israeli Government Consensus

Despite Pandemic, Pro-Israel Political Groups See Success in Campaigning Ahead of November Elections

Israel’s NSO Showcases Drone Tech, Pushes to Counter Rights Abuse Allegations

June 9, 2020 3:54 pm
0

Former ‘Miss Hitler’ Beauty Pageant Contestant Gets UK Jail Sentence for Membership in Far-Right Terror Group

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

British woman Alice Cutter takes part in a ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty pageant. Photo: West Midlands Police.

A young British woman who once entered a “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant has been sentenced to prison for being a member of a far-right terrorist group.

Alice Cutter, 23, had been convicted with three others in March for membership in the group National Action, the BBC reported.

Described as a neo-Nazi organization, National Action was founded in 2013 and was banned in the UK as a terrorist group in 2016.

The ban was enacted after the group openly celebrated the murder of MP Jo Cox and praised her killer, who was himself linked to neo-Nazi groups. It is believed National Action remains active underground.

Cutter, who took part in the “Miss Hitler” pageant under the name “Miss Buchenwald,” was sentenced to three years in prison for membership in the group.

Although she denied membership in National Action, the jury heard evidence that she attended the group’s rallies and had joked about gas attacks on synagogues and using a Jew’s head as a soccer ball.

Her ex-partner, Mark Jones, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail.

Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill said of the defendants, “They hark back to the days of not just antisemitism but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany, and they take their mindset from those extreme Nazi groups and latterly neo-Nazi groups in Germany.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.