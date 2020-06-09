Former ‘Miss Hitler’ Beauty Pageant Contestant Gets UK Jail Sentence for Membership in Far-Right Terror Group

A young British woman who once entered a “Miss Hitler” beauty pageant has been sentenced to prison for being a member of a far-right terrorist group.

Alice Cutter, 23, had been convicted with three others in March for membership in the group National Action, the BBC reported.

Described as a neo-Nazi organization, National Action was founded in 2013 and was banned in the UK as a terrorist group in 2016.

The ban was enacted after the group openly celebrated the murder of MP Jo Cox and praised her killer, who was himself linked to neo-Nazi groups. It is believed National Action remains active underground.

Cutter, who took part in the “Miss Hitler” pageant under the name “Miss Buchenwald,” was sentenced to three years in prison for membership in the group.

Although she denied membership in National Action, the jury heard evidence that she attended the group’s rallies and had joked about gas attacks on synagogues and using a Jew’s head as a soccer ball.

Her ex-partner, Mark Jones, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in jail.

Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill said of the defendants, “They hark back to the days of not just antisemitism but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany, and they take their mindset from those extreme Nazi groups and latterly neo-Nazi groups in Germany.”