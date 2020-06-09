PA Inciting Violence Against Jews to ‘Restore Honor,’ Watchdog Says

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority is inciting the Palestinian population so that it will be prepared to use violence and terror against Israel should the leadership want it, according to a new report by watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch.

According to the NGO, an endless stream of music videos and fillers calling for murder and violence, and including footage of Palestinian violence and riots, are being broadcast on PA television.

Among the videos broadcast on PA TV during the past two weeks is a song calling for to “restore the glory of Khaibar,” a reference to the last Jewish village defeated by Muhammad’s army in 628 and an implicit call to murder. Many Jews were killed in the battle, which marked the end of Jewish presence in Arabia. There are Muslims who see this event as a precursor to future wars against Jews.

At extremist gatherings and rallies, this slogan is often chanted as a threat to Jews, warning them that they should expect their coming defeat and slaughter by Muslims. The song justifies its call for murder with the claim that the Jews—“the Sons of Zion”—are “violating my honor.”

Another music video includes footage of two real stabbing attacks while the singer sings the words: “Defend the honor and the religion, with the help of men who are not traitors—they do not fear death.” Again the aspect of “honor” was stressed.