Tuesday, June 9th | 17 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Top Court Strikes Down Law That Legalized Settlements on Private Palestinian Land

Notorious Ex-UK Labour Activist Jackie Walker Claims People Only Care About Holocaust Because Victims Were White

Jewish Cemetery in New Orleans Vandalized With Nazi Graffiti

Report: White House Will Not Back West Bank Annexation Without Israeli Government Consensus

Despite Pandemic, Pro-Israel Political Groups See Success in Campaigning Ahead of November Elections

Israel’s NSO Showcases Drone Tech, Pushes to Counter Rights Abuse Allegations

After George Floyd’s Death, a Groundswell of Religious Activism

Shin Bet COVID-19 Surveillance Program Frozen, For Now

PA Inciting Violence Against Jews to ‘Restore Honor,’ Watchdog Says

Air Strikes Break Truce in Rebel Towns in Syria’s Northwest: Witnesses

June 9, 2020 10:12 am
0

Shin Bet COVID-19 Surveillance Program Frozen, For Now

avatar by JNS.org

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman. Photo: Niv Aharonson via Wikicommons.

JNS.org – The Ministerial Committee on Legislation in Israel’s Knesset approved a bill on Tuesday granting the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) authority to restart surveillance of known COVID-19 carriers at some point in the future if the government concludes it is necessary.

At the moment however, the government does not intend to present the bill to the Knesset. Instead, it will retain it for possible future use in the event of a second coronavirus wave and the possibility that it would become necessary for the Shin Bet to once again track carriers.

The bill was set in motion after the High Court of Justice said that it would not allow continued surveillance of citizens without proper legislation.

During a meeting on Monday of the ministerial committee in charge of Israel’s COVID-19 response, Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman said that the security organization does not feel comfortable using such methods, which it usually uses to track terrorists, to monitor civilians. However, he also noted that in the event of a second outbreak, the law could be passed quickly, and the security agency would be fully prepared to act accordingly.

Critics of the now-frozen legislation say that the benefits of tracking coronavirus carriers do not trump the privacy rights of civilians and therefore should not be implemented at all.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.