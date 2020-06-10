Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Let Syria’s Idlib Become Conflict Zone Again
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Syrian government was increasing provocations in northwest Syria’s Idlib region and that Turkey would not allow it to become a conflict zone again.
On Monday, jets bombed several villages in the rebel-held region in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago that halted major fighting.
Erdogan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.