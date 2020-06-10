Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Let Syria’s Idlib Become Conflict Zone Again

Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

June 10, 2020 10:12 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party during meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, March 4, 2020. Photo: Turkish Presidential Press Office / Handout via Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Syrian government was increasing provocations in northwest Syria’s Idlib region and that Turkey would not allow it to become a conflict zone again.

On Monday, jets bombed several villages in the rebel-held region in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian ceasefire deal over three months ago that halted major fighting.

Erdogan was speaking after a cabinet meeting.

