Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Wishes UAE Luck on Upcoming Mars Mission

Muslim World League Head Becomes First Recipient of Award Uniting Faiths

Global Pandemic and Severe Local Drought Spell Opportunities for Israeli Tech Companies in Poland

RJC Not Backing GOP Candidate in Gun Ad, Photos With Former Neo-Nazi Leader

In Israel, German FM Voices Concern Over West Bank Annexation, but Withholds Sanctions Threat

Teens Call on Government Leaders to Adopt Jewish Student ‘Bill of Rights’

UC Davis Student Government Passes BDS Resolution, Vetoed Next Day

Iran Urges Russia, China to Resist US Push to Extend Arms Embargo

Should Israel Ignore Rising Coronavirus Rates?

Connecting the Diaspora With COVID-19 Tech Solutions From Israel

June 10, 2020 9:31 am
0

Israel Wishes UAE Luck on Upcoming Mars Mission

avatar by JNS.org

Omran Sharaf, Project Manager of the United Arab Emirates’ first mission to mars (Hope), at the mission’s announcement event at Al Bahr Palace in Dubai, UAE, on May 6, 2015. Photo: Abraham Que via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s Foreign Ministry wished the United Arab Emirates the “best of luck” on Tuesday ahead of a planned mission to Mars next month.

According to NASA, the Emirates Mars Mission is scheduled to launch on July 14. The mission’s objective is to orbit the planet with an unmanned probe, called “Hope,” and study its atmosphere over the course of one martian year.

“We wish the UAE the best of luck on the launch of this scientific mission, and hope this step will contribute towards deeper cooperation between all countries in the region,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry posted in Arabic to its “Israel in the Gulf” Twitter account.

Israel’s public statement is part of a pattern of warming relations between the two nations.

Related coverage

June 10, 2020 9:27 am
0

Muslim World League Head Becomes First Recipient of Award Uniting Faiths

JNS.org - Secretary General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa was honored with an inaugural award at an...

The UAE will become the first Arab country to send a mission to Mars.

Omran Sharaf, the mission’s project manager at the Dubai-based Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), said, “This mission is not just about the UAE, it’s about the region, it’s about the Arab issue.”

“The region is going through tough times and we do need good news and we need the youth in the region to really start looking inwards, building their own nations and putting differences aside to coexist with people with different faiths and backgrounds and work together,” he said.

Separately on Tuesday, a UAE Etihad Airways airplane landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport carrying medical aid for the Palestinians.

This is the second plane from UAE to land in Israel, with the first arriving only last month. The first plane to arrive was unmarked while Tuesday’s flight displayed the Etihad logo and the UAE flag.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.