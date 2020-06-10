Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: PA Hiding Sensitive Documents in Case of Outbreak of Violence

Israel’s DOORe Opens the Door for a Key-Less Future

Israel Wishes UAE Luck on Upcoming Mars Mission

Muslim World League Head Becomes First Recipient of Award Uniting Faiths

Global Pandemic and Severe Local Drought Spell Opportunities for Israeli Tech Companies in Poland

RJC Not Backing GOP Candidate in Gun Ad, Photos With Former Neo-Nazi Leader

In Israel, German FM Voices Concern Over West Bank Annexation, but Withholds Sanctions Threat

Teens Call on Government Leaders to Adopt Jewish Student ‘Bill of Rights’

UC Davis Student Government Passes BDS Resolution, Vetoed Next Day

Iran Urges Russia, China to Resist US Push to Extend Arms Embargo

June 10, 2020 9:36 am
0

Report: PA Hiding Sensitive Documents in Case of Outbreak of Violence

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas heads a Palestinian cabinet meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah, July 28, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Issam Rimawi / Pool / File.

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority has begun to hide sensitive documents as it braces for possible violence if Israel applies sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria, according to Israeli media reports on Tuesday.

The Palestinian leadership directed its security forces, the Muhabarat, to hide documents in at least two cities, according to Channel 12.

The last time such a directive was given was in September 2000, the beginning of the Second Intifada, a violent Palestinian uprising that lasted from 2000 until 2005.

Palestinian sources say the move is preparation by the PA for a deterioration in the security situation following the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley under the aegis of the US “Peace to Prosperity” plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will begin to implement the plan to apply Israeli law to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria starting on July 1.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.