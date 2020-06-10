Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

June 10, 2020 9:22 am
RJC Not Backing GOP Candidate in Gun Ad, Photos With Former Neo-Nazi Leader

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Republican Jewish Coalition announced on Tuesday that it will not endorse or support a candidate in a safely Republican district in Georgia who is leading in fundraising, as she has trafficked in conspiracy theories and posed for photos with a former neo-Nazi leader.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman, has posed for photos with former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, posted them on social media and shared conspiracy theories about the Rothschild banking family, left-wing billionaire George Soros and factions of Saudi Arabia’s monarchy.

Even more striking, at least visually, is a Facebook ad put up by the businesswoman showing video of her with an AR-15 rifle and warning the far-left group Antifa “stay the hell out of northwest Georgia.”

Facebook took down the video ad on Monday. Greene accused the social-media giant of “defending terrorists.”

Greene has raised more than $1.15 million in the race on Tuesday to succeed retiring Rep. Tom Graves (R-Ga.) in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks told JNS that his organization hasn’t “been following this race, and it’s not on our targeted list of races.” He added that if Greene wins, “we will not be endorsing her or supporting her.”

Greene has been endorsed by prominent right-wingers, including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Charlie Kirk, the founder of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA.

Doles has a criminal record that includes beating a black male nearly to death because he was seen accompanying a white woman and violating federal gun laws.

Doles attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., marked by violence between far-right parties and protesters, which led to the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer after a 20-year-old man from Ohio rammed a crowd of people with his car.

