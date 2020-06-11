Thursday, June 11th | 19 Sivan 5780

June 11, 2020 4:26 pm
In First Call With US Counterpart, Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Talks of Need to ‘Halt the Iranian Threat’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Photo: Adina Valman / Knesset Spokesperson’s Office / Handout via Reuters.

For the first time since taking office last month, new Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke on Thursday with his American counterpart, Mark Esper.

Later, in a Twitter thread, Gantz — a former IDF chief of staff – said he had told Esper, “Israel doesn’t have a strategic partner in the world like the U.S. and our security cooperation is particularly important during this challenging time.”

Gantz added, “We also discussed the strategic and steadfast defense relationship between the two nations, the countries’ ironclad military-to-military cooperation,  the U.S. commitment to Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME), and the necessity to halt the Iranian threat.”

“We agreed to further our joint efforts, working in tandem in light of both nations’ mutual interests in the Middle East,” he concluded.

