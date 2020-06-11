Thursday, June 11th | 19 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Steps Up Enforcement Measures as Coronavirus Infections Rise

Palestinians Reject Second Delivery of COVID-19 Aid From UAE

Israeli President to US Jewish Leaders: ‘Antisemitism, Racism Two Sides of Same Coin’

US General: Soleimani Killing Has Had ‘Significant Effect’ in Deterrence Against Iran

Palestinian TV Incites Terror: ‘Great People’ That ‘Fights With Daggers and Rocks’

Israel-US Binational Industrial R&D Foundation to Offer $1 Million for Winning Security Technology

Coronavirus Helps Spur North Americans to Make Record-Setting Aliyah

Soccer Legend Del Piero Teams Up With Israel’s Stads to Revolutionize Sports Advertising

House Republicans Propose ‘Toughest Sanctions’ on Iran

Israeli Minister Says Still No Consensus With US on West Bank annexations

June 11, 2020 9:25 am
0

Israeli President to US Jewish Leaders: ‘Antisemitism, Racism Two Sides of Same Coin’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin talks during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, Feb. 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Yiannis Kourtoglou.

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke to Jewish leaders on Wednesday about shared challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and antisemitism.

In a video conference from his residence in Jerusalem, Rivlin said, “These are days when we are all facing the challenges of the coronavirus and, more than ever, it is most important to deepen the bonds between us. It is time for us to be there for each other. We must stand together in fighting all forms of antisemitism.”

In an apparent reference to the unrest in the United States surrounding the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Rivlin added, “We must stand together in fighting all forms of racism. Antisemitism and racism are two sides of the same coin, and we must fight them wherever they appear.”

The virtual meeting was held under the titled “A Family Gathering,” in cooperation with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, according to a spokesman for the president.

Participants from the US included Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations CEO William Daroff, Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs, Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut, and representatives from the Jewish students’ organization Hillel, the Jewish Community Relations Council and the ultra-Orthodox community.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.