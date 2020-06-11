Israeli President to US Jewish Leaders: ‘Antisemitism, Racism Two Sides of Same Coin’

JNS.org – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke to Jewish leaders on Wednesday about shared challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and antisemitism.

In a video conference from his residence in Jerusalem, Rivlin said, “These are days when we are all facing the challenges of the coronavirus and, more than ever, it is most important to deepen the bonds between us. It is time for us to be there for each other. We must stand together in fighting all forms of antisemitism.”

In an apparent reference to the unrest in the United States surrounding the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Rivlin added, “We must stand together in fighting all forms of racism. Antisemitism and racism are two sides of the same coin, and we must fight them wherever they appear.”

The virtual meeting was held under the titled “A Family Gathering,” in cooperation with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, according to a spokesman for the president.