Palestinian TV Incites Terror: ‘Great People’ That ‘Fights With Daggers and Rocks’

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority continues to incite the Palestinian population with a constant stream of music videos and videos encouraging violence and justifying terror, according to a new report by watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch published on Tuesday.

According to the NGO, Israel and the Jews are said to be threatening Islam, its holy sites, and Palestinian and Muslim “honor.”

Among the videos broadcast on PA TV is a song that describes the Palestinians as “the great people” that “fights with daggers and rocks, with knives and cannon shells” against “Allah’s enemy.”

Another song also describes the conflict as Allah’s battle against the Jews: “the Children of Zion.”

And the song “Where Are the Millions?” is famous for being used to motivate Palestinians to take to the streets and wage “intifada,” i.e., engage in violence and terror against Israelis.