June 11, 2020 9:15 am
Palestinian TV Incites Terror: ‘Great People’ That ‘Fights With Daggers and Rocks’

avatar by JNS.org

This still image was taken from an official PA TV live broadcast on May 30, 2020. Photo: PMW.

JNS.org – The Palestinian Authority continues to incite the Palestinian population with a constant stream of music videos and videos encouraging violence and justifying terror, according to a new report by watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch published on Tuesday.

According to the NGO, Israel and the Jews are said to be threatening Islam, its holy sites, and Palestinian and Muslim “honor.”

Among the videos broadcast on PA TV  is a song that describes the Palestinians as “the great people” that “fights with daggers and rocks, with knives and cannon shells” against “Allah’s enemy.”

Another song also describes the conflict as Allah’s battle against the Jews: “the Children of Zion.”

And the song “Where Are the Millions?” is famous for being used to motivate Palestinians to take to the streets and wage “intifada,” i.e., engage in violence and terror against Israelis.

In a separate report, PMW said that the PA is inciting the Palestinian population so that it will be prepared to use violence and terror against Israel should the leadership want it.

